Post Malone Promises to Get New Tattoo on Forehead Under One Condition [VIDEO]

Post Malone Promises to Get New Tattoo on Forehead Under One Condition [VIDEO]

Twitter

Post Malone made a promise.

While at dinner with three Dallas Cowboy legends, who all wore the number 88 while with Dallas, Post Malone promised to get their number tattooed on his forehead.

Now, I should note here that Post Malone is a huge Dallas Cowboys fan so, like all fans of the Cowboys, he too is hoping they win the Super Bowl this year in Arizona.

And if they do, he says in the video below that he will get the number 88 tattooed on his forehead.

He made that promise in front of Michael Irvin, Drew Pearson, and Dez Bryant while they were all at dinner and now it is on tape.

For those doubting Dallas or just "hating" on the Cowboys, I am sure you're saying well he has nothing to worry about, but that remains to be seen.

Here's Post Malone, who's probably had a few cocktails, promising to add to the many tattoos on his face, pending the Cowboys bringing home the trophy at the end of this NFL season.

Earlier in the week, the rapper stopped by the Cowboys practice facility to check on the team he hopes wins the Super Bowl this year.

 

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School

Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.
Filed Under: cowboys, post malone
Categories: National Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 103.3 The GOAT