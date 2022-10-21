Post Malone made a promise.

While at dinner with three Dallas Cowboy legends, who all wore the number 88 while with Dallas, Post Malone promised to get their number tattooed on his forehead.

Now, I should note here that Post Malone is a huge Dallas Cowboys fan so, like all fans of the Cowboys, he too is hoping they win the Super Bowl this year in Arizona.

And if they do, he says in the video below that he will get the number 88 tattooed on his forehead.

He made that promise in front of Michael Irvin, Drew Pearson, and Dez Bryant while they were all at dinner and now it is on tape.

For those doubting Dallas or just "hating" on the Cowboys, I am sure you're saying well he has nothing to worry about, but that remains to be seen.

Here's Post Malone, who's probably had a few cocktails, promising to add to the many tattoos on his face, pending the Cowboys bringing home the trophy at the end of this NFL season.

Earlier in the week, the rapper stopped by the Cowboys practice facility to check on the team he hopes wins the Super Bowl this year.