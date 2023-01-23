Two of UL's Sun Belt Champion squads are getting ready to light things up this season as college baseball and softball are just around the corner.

To celebrate, as always, the teams each have a fan day planned for family fun, autographs, and scrimmages.

The softball team gets things going on what is sure to be another lights-out season on Saturday, January 28th.

The Lamson Park Fan Day is a great opportunity for new and returning fans to get familiar with the roster and watch likely the most impressive softball team in the Sun Belt scrimmage itself.

To add even more excitement, OF Karly Heath and IF Stormy Kotzelnick also did press conferences, speaking to the media about the upcoming season.

The baseball team, fresh off of an incredible run in the Sun Belt Tournament, follow up softball with what's sure to be an electric day at the Tigue, including the presentation of the Championship rings, a scrimmage, and the event I'm looking forward to the most, a home run derby.

The Tigue should be beautiful and it'll be a great way to get an early taste of America's game as we await Opening Day for college softball, college baseball, and the MLB.

A ton of fans, myself included, are especially eager for a chance to get a look at the squad's new red jerseys featuring the most beautiful script yet.

Even players like CJ Willis are already getting excited.

These fan days ought to be a great way to get your baseball motor revving ahead of the season, and I know I can't wait.

