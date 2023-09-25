New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr Considered Week To Week

After losing their starting quarterback to an injury early in the 3rd quarter and then blowing a 17-0 halftime lead to lose 18-17 to the Green Bay Packers, the New Orleans Saints received a bit of good news on Monday.

Head Coach Dennis Allen announced Derek Carr's injury to his right shoulder is a sprained AC joint and not as serious as first expected. Carr is considered week to week.

Carr was sacked on the Saints first possession of the 2nd Half by the Packers Rashan Gary, taken the medical tent and eventually to an area hospital, but was on the return flight to New Orleans.

