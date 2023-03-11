Derek Carr sure looks good in gold.

After all of the intrigue surrounding his signing, Carr made his first public appearance as a Saint, and answered plenty of questions from the media during his first press conference as the new QB1.

Get our free mobile app

From doubling down on his faith and commitment to the community to basically guaranteeing Michael Thomas' return to the team, Carr hit an absolute home run.

The press conference started with a solid opening line from Coach Allen.

And I can confirm that Derek Carr's laugh after that comment was genuine. As a matter of fact, all of Carr's words felt very honest.

If I had to sum up the entirety of the presser, and the vibe Carr gave off, it would be that. Genuine and honest.

He didn't promise ten Super Bowls and a new dynasty, he promised effort, an investment in the community, and another important thing.

He promised not to try to be Drew Brees, but to be Derek Carr.

Taking advice from 2 of the best Saints quarterbacks ever (and Peyton Manning) must be pretty nice. And according to Carr, the words Drew shared with him were key.

But those weren't the only voices pushing Carr to come down the Bayou. Michael Thomas seemed pretty hell-bent on getting the former Raiders quarterback into town as well.

Honestly, the entire span of time Carr spent talking about MT probably will do more to keep the former All-Pro on the roster than any amount of money Mickey could offer.

Okay, maybe that's a little too optimistic...

And MT wasn't the only Saints offensive weapon Carr was high on.

But Carr also answered a ton of questions about what he himself brings to the team, one of the most important things in that regard is his health and availability. He's only missed three games in his career, and two of those came last season.

When asked about his health, he gave one of the better answers I've heard from an NFL quarterback.

And Carr even took the time to explain why he originally denied the Saints' trade package, and it seems like it ended up as a win-win in the long run.

Only time will tell how much success Carr can bring to the Black and Gold, but after his first press conference with the team, we know he's invested and ready to get to work.

You can watch the entire press conference here.

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic New Orleans Saints Record Holders For Every Important Stat

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players A number of current and former members of the New Orleans Saints hold NFL records.