Move over Coach Prime and Colorado, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken over.

During the first few weeks of the football season, Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes were all the rage. It began with an upset of TCU and then beating their rival Nebraska for a surprising 2-0 start. Sanders and Colorado received a dose of reality last week when they lost 42-6 to the Oregon Ducks.

Not to worry, superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Tight End, Travis Kelce have picked up the proverbial pop culture ball.

It all started over the summer when Kelce made a friendship bracelet for Swift with his phone number on it, but had issues getting it to her. Not much had come of it, until last week when rumors started circulating the two were actually dating on the down low.

It all became public last week when Swift was in a luxury box with Kelce’s mother for the Chiefs and Bears game last week in Kansas City.

This week, Kansas City is playing the New York Jets in the Meadowlands on Sunday Night Football. It should’ve been one of the week’s most highlighted game with Patrick Mahomes going against Aaron Rodgers, but Rodgers was lost for the season with an Achilles injury after four plays from scrimmage.

Leave it to NBC Sports to hop on the Swift Kelce hype train, creating a social media post promoting the game, using Swift’s ‘Welcome to New York' song.

No one knows how long the relationship will last, but it will probably result in a couple of big hits for Swift.