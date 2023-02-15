The Kelce Brothers Talking About Their Mom is Making Our Eyes All Misty

The history of sports is filled with stories about the parents of athletes.

These stories can be moving in a myriad of ways, but nothing is better than a mother getting to see her sons perform at the peak of their skill in the most important sports event on the nation's biggest stage.

That's what Donna Kelce got to experience on Sunday.

Mrs. Kelce got a chance for some shine when she appeared earlier in the week on her sons' podcast New Heights. Chiefs tight end Travis and his older brother (and Eagles center) Jason have done the show all season as a part of Bleacher Report.

The show touts "next level access to life in the NFL" and it has delivered on that all season, quickly rocketing up to number 1 in sports podcasts on both Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This week, with both brothers playing in the Super Bowl, they've done a number of unique segments, including having both of their parents on the show individually. This brought particular attention to their mother Donna, whose segment was extremely popular.

But the ultimate payoff for Donna Kelce's moment in the spotlight is how the Kelce brothers reacted on their show after the game. Take a look.

The way the brothers speak about getting a chance to prop up their parents is enough to get anybody misty-eyed. Everyone whose parents were loving and supportive will know exactly how the two players feel and why they got so emotional.

Folks loved the honesty and genuine love the Kelce family has shown this week, and took to Twitter to share how it made them feel.

But of course, they are still brothers so they couldn't let it be too sappy...

Call your parents, if you can and feel so inclined. Love like that is once in a lifetime.

