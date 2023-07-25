In what must be considered a surprising announcement, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Head Coach Mike Desormeaux told Dave Schultz on SportsChat injured quarterback Ben Wooldridge has been completely cleared to practice when camp opens next week.

Michael Desormeaux Photo courtesy of Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Athletics loading...

Wooldridge suffered a serious knee injury last November that had many questioning when he would be healthy to return in 2023.

That left Chandler Fields and Zeon Chriss to compete during Spring Practice until Fields needed an appendectomy leaving the freshman Chriss as the only healthy QB in camp and he received all of the reps.

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser Andre Broussard/ Special to The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK loading...

Some thought Wooldridge would need until at least early October to be ready so Desormeaux would have to make a decision between Fields and Chriss. Would he go with the experienced Fields or Chriss who may be more athletic and has a bigger arm?

It appears, with a healthy Wooldridge opening up camp, that decision has been made for Desormeaux.

