Mihyia Davis Joins an Exclusive Cajun Club

Cajun softball is having a fantastic season as they are cruising their way to a Sun Belt regular season title. The Cajuns are on a 79-conference series winning streak and are looking for their 80th win this weekend against Coastal Carolina. The Cajuns are currently sitting at 36-13 on the season with a 16-2 SBC record. They have 4th toughest schedule in the country and are currently ranked 13th in the latest RPI rankings.

A large reason for the Cajun’s success this season has been the massive role the freshman class has played this season. Lauren Allred, Vick Valdez, and Mihyia Davis are just a few freshmen that have made a huge impact for the Cajuns this season. Mihyia Davis has been electric to watch this season as she flashes that amazing speed in the outfield making outstanding plays like this one.

Her speed has made a big impact at the plate as well as we have seen her beat out a throw time and time again. Davis also fits perfectly into Gerry Glasco’s run-an-gun style of play on the base paths. Mihyia Davis has officially stolen 40 bases this season, making a little school history. Davis becomes the third player in program history to steal 40-plus bases in a single season.

Davis is currently in third place just behind Dorsey Steamer who stole 51 bases in 1992, and Kelli Milligan who stole 60 in 2019. Davis is just 12 bases away from claiming second place and 21 away from claiming first. With two SBC series left and the postseason to play, Mihyia Davis could be pushing for Cajun history.

