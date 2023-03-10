Former LSU coach Will Wade will be back on the hardwood next season.

Per the Advertiser, McNeese is closing in on a deal with the coach, who would replace the recently fired John Aiken (22-45).

This comes after Wade was fired almost exactly one year ago following an NCAA investigation into the team, where Wade was found to have committed a number of infractions, including illegally paying players, and paying hush money to keep it under wraps.

Under Wade, the Tigers made 3 straight appearances in the Big Dance, including a Sweet 16 in which Wade was unable to coach due to a suspension. Also, after his firing in March of last year, assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry served as interim coach.

A vast majority of Wade's tenure was marred by this controversy, but clearly that hasn't stopped McNeese from believing the coach has what it takes to make the program successful and they're willing to take the hit to their reputation to find out.

Only time will tell.

