Matt Ryan is Now a Part Of The Largest Comeback in NFL History

We all know how Matt Ryan was on the losing side of the largest comeback in Super Bowl history with the Falcons. Well, the quarterback must have extremely bad luck as he is now a part of the largest comeback in NFL history, but he is once again on the losing side. As the Colts lose 36-39 to the Vikings. The Colts blew a 33-0 lead.

Saints fans don't have much to be excited about this season; however, making fun of Matt Ryan and the Falcons can always make a Saints fan happy.

The Internet Reacts To The Colts Meltdown

You have to feel for the guy man because he really will be forever known as the "Choke Artist" Matt Ryan. And I don't see a real way for him to ever redeem himself. At this point, it might be best to just hang it up and call it a career. Either way, it was a bad Saturday for Matt Ryan and the Colts.