March Madness Begins: Previewing the Lady Cajuns Path to the SBC Tournament Title

Well, Cajuns fans, the regular season on the hardwood is officially over, which means the beginning of one the most exciting times in collegiate sports, March Madness. The Lady Cajuns finished off the regular season with a 16-14 record and a conference record of 10-8. They finished the season with two very tough losses at home against two of the best teams in the SBC. They took a seven-point loss to Texas State on Wednesday and an overtime loss to the SBC regular season champs in Southern Miss. The Cajuns finished conference play as the seventh seed in the tournament so look take a preview at the Cajuns’ path to the SBC tournament title.

The SBC tournament officially tips off on Tuesday, February 28, but the Cajuns have earned themselves a first-round bye. The Cajuns will take the court in Pensacola on Wednesday, March 1, against the tenth-seeded Mountaineers of App State. The Cajuns traveled to Boone, North Carolina back on January 28 where they took a pretty convincing 65-51 win in what was dominant first second half by the Cajuns.

If the Cajuns were to win that matchup, they would then get themselves a rematch against second-seeded Texas State. The Cajuns split the regular season series with the Bobcats as they took a dominant 71-51 win in January but would lose by eight to the Bobcats on Wednesday night. The Cajuns could potentially meet up with the Lady Eagles of Southern Miss in the semifinals. The Cajuns lost two heartbreakers to Southern Miss in the regular season including an overtime loss on Friday night.

Despite three straight losses to close out the season, the Cajuns have played well down the stretch. The Cajuns have played the Sun Belts’ top competition over the last month all while having their best player Lanay Wheaton in and out of the lineup with an injury. Against teams in the top 5 SBC standings, the Cajuns haven’t lost a game by more than eight points. The Cajuns have even found themselves leading in a lot of those games late, but they just couldn’t close the deal. The Cajuns have the top defense in the Sun Belt and that will play to their advantage if they want to make a run at the tournament title. Tune in to 103.3 the GOAT as the Cajuns take on App State in round two of the SBC tournament on March 1.

