(Lafayette, Louisiana) - With summer approaching and the kids out of school, there's little doubt you're looking for something to do. If your child is really into football and wants to learn more from an NFL star, your opportunity has arrived.

Former LSU star and current wide receiver for the New York Giants, Malik Nabers, will be hosting a Youth Football Camp in Lafayette the first Saturday in June. According to Flexworks Sports, the camp is designed for children 6-14 who are new to the game or have experience looking to develop their skills even further.

Malik was born and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana. He attended Comeaux High before transferring to Southside High. He signed with LSU in 2021 and ended up racking up the statistics and awards. He even threw a touchdown pass to then LSU QB and now Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. Heading into the NFL, Nabers broke his share of team and NFL records including being the first player in NFL history to record 20 catches and 3 touchdowns in his first 3 games as well as the youngest player in NFL history to record two touchdowns in a single game. His experience in football from high school to the professional level will prove to be and inspiration for the youth of Lafayette and surrounding areas.

Camp activities will include lectures, fundamental skills and competitive stations, a team photo with Malik, a limited edition Malik Nabers FlexWork Camp T-shirt and potentially more take home items from sponsors.

Malik Nabers Youth Football Camp - Lafayette Info

Date: June 7, 2025

Time: 12-3pm

Location: Clark Field (313 Park Ave., Lafayette, LA 70501)

Registration: Click here for availability and pricing (subject to scaled pricing based on availability)