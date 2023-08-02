LSU’s D-Line Coach Jimmy Lindsey Stepping Away From the Program

Breaking News, according to The Advocate's Wilson Alexander LSU's defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey is stepping away from the program due to a personal health matter.

LSU will be shifting John Jancek to lead the d-line, while analyst Bob Diaco will coach the outside linebackers and lead the special teams division. With such a major change in the coaching hierarchy, one must wonder if will this negatively affect LSU.

The Tigers kick off the 2023-2024 season against Florida State on September 3rd.