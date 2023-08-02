LSU&#8217;s D-Line Coach Jimmy Lindsey Stepping Away From the Program

LSU’s D-Line Coach Jimmy Lindsey Stepping Away From the Program

(Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Breaking News, according to The Advocate's Wilson Alexander LSU's defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey is stepping away from the program due to a personal health matter.

LSU will be shifting John Jancek to lead the d-line, while analyst Bob Diaco will coach the outside linebackers and lead the special teams division. With such a major change in the coaching hierarchy, one must wonder if will this negatively affect LSU.

The Tigers kick off the 2023-2024 season against Florida State on September 3rd.

