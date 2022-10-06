LSU Releases the Ultimate Hype Video Ahead of Saturday’s Matchup with Tennessee (Video)

This upcoming weekend is a big matchup for the LSU Tigers. The Tigers are set to face the 8th-rank Tennessee Volunteers in Death Valley. Ahead of Saturday's matchup, LSU released an amazing hype video featuring former Tiger and now the host of Off The Bench TBob Hebert.

That video will have you wanting to run through a way and it's only poetic that Tbob is the voice with his history with Tennessee. This game will be a huge one for the Tigers going forward this season.