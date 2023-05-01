Louisiana Softball Extends Their Legendary Record

The Ragin Cajuns Softball team has become the standard in the Sun Belt conference. Everyone in the Sun Belt is chasing the Cajuns. The Cajuns swept Coastal Carolina over the weekend to extend their series victory record to 80 straight Sun Belt series victories.

What these girls have done is greatness personified. This program is greatness personified. To not lose a Sun Belt series since 2013 is insane. That means that injuries haven't stopped them, a bad weather day hasn't stopped them, or bad officiating hasn't stopped them. This is a record that probably will never get broken especially as the Cajuns continue winning.

This week is the last home series of the season and its senior night on Saturday. Karly Heath, Meghan Schorman, and Kandra Lamb are the seniors the Cajuns are losing after this season. And these ladies have put their blood, sweat, and tears into this team and the community needs to come out and support them.

Thursday begins the final home series of the season. The Cajuns will play ULM starting at 6 pm and the pregame begins at 5:45 pm. Cody Junot will have the call.