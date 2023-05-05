Karly Heath pitched 4.2 innings of one-hit softball and Jourdyn Campbell blasted a 3-run home run to lead the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns to a 9-0 victory over the ULM Warhawks Friday night at Lamson Park. With the win, the Ragin' Cajuns won their 81st straight Sun Belt series.

After allowing just a one-out walk in the 1st, Heath's 2-run double highlighted a 5-run inning. for the Ragin' Cajuns and a 5-0 lead.

Cajuns tacked on a run in the 3rd before Campbell's shot to straight away centerfield and a commanding 9-0 lead.

Warhawks CF Kennedy Page's infield single broke up Heath's no-hitter. Pitching Coach Justin Robichaux went out to replace Heath with 2 outs in the 5th allowing the Lamson Park crowd to show the senior their appreciation.

Sam Landry finished off the shoutout getting a grounder back to the circle and a 9-0 Cajuns win.

Saturday's Senior Day festivities have been moved up. First pitch is scheduled for Noon and Senior Day ceremonies at 11:50A. Listen to all of the action on 103.3/1420 The Goat.