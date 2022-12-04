Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Set to Play in Independence Bowl

For the first time in school history, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team will play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

On the afternoon of December 23rd, Louisiana (6-6) will face off against the Houston Cougars (7-5) of the American Athletic Conference.

The Independence Bowl began in 1976, and is played annually each December at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana.

It will be the first game between Louisiana and Houston on the gridiron since 2006, and the 10th in history. The Cougars have won 6 of the contests, with the Cajuns winning the most recent meeting 16 years ago.

Louisiana will be making their 10th Bowl game since 2011, and a school record 5th straight.

The Cajuns won 7 of the previous 9 Bowls they've appeared in.

Louisiana coach Michael Desormeaux has a 1-0 Bowl record, leading the Cajuns to a 36-21 win over the Marshall Thundering Herd in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl last season after he was named head coach following Billy Napier's departure to Florida.

Louisiana and SMU will kickoff at the Independence Bowl on Friday, December 23rd at 2:00pm. The radio pregame show will begin on 103.3 The Goat (simulcast on 1420am) at noon.

