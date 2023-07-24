Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Picked 3rd in Sun Belt Pre-Season Poll

The Sun Belt released the 2023 Pre-Season Poll one day prior to the Media Days in New Orleans and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns were picked to finish 3rd in the Sun Belt West Division.

The defending Sun Belt Champion, Troy Trojans were picked to win the West and South Alabama was behind them

In the Sun Belt East Division, James Madison was picked to repeat as Division Winners, but are still under a two-year restriction prohibiting them from winning the conference or going to a bowl game. App State is picked 2nd and would face Troy in the Sun Belt Championship game.

Returning for a 4th season, Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall was picked to win his 4th straight Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year while Jason Anderson, the nation’s leading tackler for Old Dominion in 2022 was picked as Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year.

Ragin’ Cajuns Tight End Neal Johnson made the Pre-Season Sun Belt 1st Team while Offensive Lineman AJ Gillie made 2nd Team Sun Belt.

