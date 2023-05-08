Last Thursday night the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team secured their 19th regular season Sun Belt Title with a 5-1 win over ULM. With the victory, the Cajuns will open the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Thursday at 7P against the winner of ULM & Georgia State.

Fans can listen to all of the Rgain' Cajuns Softball Tournament games on 103.3 The GOAT & 1420 AM.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are hosting the tournament for the sixth time, winning four of the preview five. Only coming up short in 2018 when Texas State won it.

Louisiana has won the last three SBC Tournaments, dating back to 2019. There was no tournament in 2020 due to COVID. Overall the Ragin’ Cajuns have won 17 Tournament Championships while South Alabama has three and Texas State the other one.

Should the Cajuns win on Thursday, they’ll be scheduled to play Friday at 7P CT.

