Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Basketball Coach Bob Marlin Received A New Contract Extension

(Lafayette, Louisiana) - The Ragin' Cajuns Men's Basketball team had a great year last year, as they won the Sun Belt tournament and made the NCAA Tournament. Well, Head Coach Bob Marlin has received a new extension for his incredible job these past couple of seasons.

Bob Marlin's new contract now runs through March 2027. If Marlin can win the regular season title and the Sun Belt Tournament, Marlin will receive some great incentives. The question now becomes will the Cajuns retain some of their major players who have entered the transfer portal. And if they don't retain said players, then who becomes the new centerpiece for the Cajuns?

Louisiana will begin their season on November 11th against Toledo.