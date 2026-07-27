(BATON ROUGE, LA) - Property taxes vary wildly depending on which parish you call home, and the gap between the highest and lowest bills runs well over $2,000 a year. Using data from World Population Review, here's how Louisiana's parishes stack up, and which ones sit at the very top and bottom of the list for 2026.

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Every year around December homeowners usually get a letter (or two) in the mail regarding your city/parish property tax bill. If you're one of the many who escrow their property taxes, you can usually ignore it (but just seeing it might stress you out for a second). Others who don't escrow will now have that bill to deal with right before filing your income taxes which is another story altogether.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash black Android smartphone near ballpoint pen, tax withholding certificate on top of white folder

One quick note before the list: these numbers are median property tax bills, the actual dollar amount the typical homeowner pays, not the tax rate itself. A parish can land higher on this list simply because home values run higher there, even if the millage rate isn't unusually steep. Statewide, the median property tax bill across all 64 parishes is $732.

Highest Median Property Taxes in Louisiana

Orleans Parish, $2,428 Home to New Orleans, Orleans Parish tops the state by a wide margin. Higher property values and the cost of running services for a major city help explain the gap. St. Tammany Parish, $2,005 The Northshore suburb across Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans has grown into one of the state's more affluent bedroom communities, and the tax bills reflect it. East Baton Rouge Parish, $1,547 Home to the state capital, East Baton Rouge combines government, industry, and a large population base, all of which show up in the tax bill. St. Charles Parish, $1,475 Part of the River Parishes industrial corridor between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, St. Charles benefits from a strong petrochemical tax base. Ascension Parish, $1,419 One of the fastest-growing parishes in the state, Ascension has seen new subdivisions and rising home values push it into the top five. Bossier Parish, $1,380 Part of the Shreveport-Bossier City metro, Bossier's tax bill reflects steady growth on the state's northwest side. West Feliciana Parish, $1,359 A smaller, rural parish near St. Francisville, West Feliciana's ranking is driven in part by a substantial industrial and institutional tax base. West Baton Rouge Parish, $1,336 Sitting just across the Mississippi River from the capital, West Baton Rouge shares in the same industrial corridor that pushes several River Parishes into the top 10. Lafayette Parish, $1,329 The hub of Acadiana, Lafayette rounds out the top 10 with a mix of urban growth and a diversified local economy. Plaquemines Parish, $1,275 A coastal parish southeast of New Orleans, Plaquemines' oil, gas, and shipping industries help support a tax base larger than its population might suggest.

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Lowest Median Property Taxes in Louisiana

West Carroll Parish, $199 (tied) A small, rural parish in the northeast corner of the state, West Carroll posts the lowest median tax bill in Louisiana. Allen Parish, $199 (tied) Located in the southwest part of the state, Allen Parish ties West Carroll for the lowest bill in Louisiana. Madison Parish, $208 Another northeast Louisiana parish, Madison's low bill lines up with lower home values across the Delta region. Tensas Parish, $232 One of the least populated parishes in the state, Tensas keeps tax bills low alongside a small tax base. Avoyelles Parish, $244 A central Louisiana parish along the Red River, Avoyelles stays well below the state median. East Carroll Parish, $251 Louisiana's smallest parish by population, East Carroll's modest home values keep the typical bill low. Catahoula Parish, $257 A rural, mostly agricultural parish in central Louisiana, Catahoula rounds out the lower end of the list. Bienville Parish, $299 Located in northwest Louisiana, Bienville's tax bill stays under $300 for the typical homeowner. Claiborne Parish, $304 Another north Louisiana parish, Claiborne sits just above the $300 mark. Winn Parish, $323 (tied) A heavily forested, rural parish in central Louisiana, Winn ties for the 10th-lowest bill in the state. Evangeline Parish, $323 (tied) Part of Cajun Country in south-central Louisiana, Evangeline ties Winn Parish to round out the bottom 10.

Don't see your parish listed? The full breakdown ofrates for every parish in between is available through World Population Review's property tax data.