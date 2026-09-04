Labor Day weekend is here, and if you're anything like me, that means pool time, boat time, and probably a little too much time standing over a hot pit or grill. Before you head out, the Louisiana Department of Health wants everyone to keep a couple of things in mind, because it's still hot enough out there to cause real problems, and a lot of us will be near water at some point this weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Heat Safety Tips for Labor Day Weekend in Louisiana

Photo by Vincent Keiman on Unsplash man grilling outdoor

We're heading towards the beginning of Fall, but that doesn't mean Louisiana has cooled off. LDH is reminding folks that late summer heat can still cause heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially for kids and older adults. A few things they're asking everyone to keep in mind:

Drink water throughout the day, don't wait until you're thirsty.

Try to avoid being outside between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., that's when the heat really peaks.

Take breaks in the shade or somewhere with air conditioning.

Never leave kids or pets in a parked car, even if you think you'll only be a few minutes.

Wear light colored, lightweight clothing and don't skip the sunscreen.

Check on your neighbors, especially anyone older or without AC.

I know a lot of us have heard these before, but it only takes one hot afternoon for things to go wrong, so it's worth the reminder every single year.

Water Safety Tips for Pools, Lakes, and Boating

Photo by Bill Jelen on Unsplash a dock with a boat on it at sunset

With so many people hitting the pool, the lake, or getting out on a boat this weekend, LDH is also urging everyone to stay alert around water. Their recommendations:

Always watch kids closely when they're in or near water.

Stay within arm's reach of young kids and anyone who isn't a strong swimmer.

Make sure home pools are fenced in with a gate that locks.

Wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket if you're boating or out on the water.

Have a sober driver for the boat, same as you would for the road.

Pay attention to changing weather and skip swimming in strong currents or areas that don't look safe.

That last point matters more than people realize around here. Louisiana's waterways aren't always what they seem, and conditions can change fast.

Vibrio, Algal Blooms, and Naegleria fowleri: What to Know Before You Swim

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

Along with the general tips, LDH has also flagged a few specific concerns worth knowing about before you pick a swimming spot this weekend here in Louisiana. They're urging people to avoid areas with algal blooms, including Henderson Lake, along with other waterways around the state. There's also been an increase in severe Vibrio vulnificus infections, which is a bacteria that can get into open wounds in warm coastal or brackish water, and LDH recently reported a case of Naegleria fowleri, the rare but serious amoeba found in warm freshwater, in a Louisiana resident. None of this means you have to skip the water this weekend, it just means it's worth paying attention to where you're swimming and how.

Where to Find a Swim Plan for Your Family

If you want to put together an actual game plan before you head to the water with your family, LDH has a Get a Swim Plan tool through their website that's worth a look.

However you're spending the long weekend, just take it easy on yourselves out there. Drink your water, watch your kids by the pool, and let's all make it to Tuesday with nothing worse than a sunburn.