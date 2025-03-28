(KPEL-FM) - Louisiana is the Sportsman's Paradise, but it's also known for the vast array of festivals that happen across the state and throughout the year. As the crowds grow in size, sometimes it's difficult to hunt down your friends. In large enough crowds, cellphone data access can become sketchy or even non-existent. You may even want to experience the festival without carrying around items, including your cellphone.

A start-up company has a solution for you and your friends to find each other at large gatherings (like football games, concerts, festivals and more) using what can be described as a 'Friend Compass'. Totem Labs has developed their Totem Compass, a unique medallion you can wear that will help you find your friends anywhere in a crowd.

Imagine you're at a large gathering and your child manages to stray away from the group. Using their compass you can visually navigate through the crowd using the device and find the wayward family member. The same goes for friends at a festival, concert or sporting event. They take off to go to the concession stand, but you can't find them. Using the Totem Compass, it will point you visually in the direction of that person until you reach them.

Here's a video explanation of how the Totem Compass works:

As explained in the video, the more compasses that are present, the larger range you have in which to connect and find your friends. The base distance between two compass devices is 1,000 meters (about a fifth of a mile) which covers a lot of ground. But, if you have more devices present, the compass can use those devices to extend the range and help you find the missing persons over larger distances.

How Much Are The Totem Compasses?

The devices are $69 per unit, and can be ordered through their website.

With Festival International, Jazz Fest, the Crawfish Festival and more large gatherings, this might be something you could use. Sure, cell phones are great, but if you bring smaller children to an event who don't have a phone, a device like this could help you track your child down quickly. Plus, since it lights up to sounds, it just looks cool at a music festival. For more information on the product, you can check out their website here.