Halloween season means one thing for empty storefronts across the state of Louisiana: Spirit Halloween is back. According to the chain's own store locator, its 2026 pop-up shops are set to open in August, moving into former JoAnn, Big Lots, Forever 21, and Conn's spaces from New Orleans to Lake Charles, and Lafayette to Shreveport. According to Haunted Attraction Network, there will be 12 locations in the state confirmed so far with Spirit Halloween Store Locator, and more locations potentially announced later.

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Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Louisiana Spirit Halloween Locations for 2026

Whether you're after a last-minute costume, a full-size animatronic for the front yard, or just want to wander the aisles of fog machines and severed hands, here's where to find a Spirit Halloween across the state this year according to the Spirit Halloween Store Locator.

Alexandria Location of Spirit Halloween

3437 Masonic Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301

(former Conns)

Opens August

Bossier City Location of Spirit Halloween

3161 E Texas Street Bossier City, LA 71111

(Former Big Lots)

Coming Soon

Baton Rouge Location of Spirit Halloween

5919 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70836

(former Buy Buy Baby)

Opens August

Denham Springs Location of Spirit Halloween

10076 Crossing Way, Suite 510, Denham Springs, LA 70726

(former Forever 21)

Opens August

Hammond Location of Spirit Halloween

1517 West Thomas Street, Hammond, LA 70403

(former Estate Center)

Opens August

Harvey Location of Spirit Halloween

1600 Westbank Expressway Suite A Harvey, LA 70058

(Former Party City)

Opens August

Lafayette Location of Spirit Halloween

3559 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette, LA 70503

(former JoAnn)

Opens August

Lake Charles Location of Spirit Halloween

3250 Gerstner Memorial Drive, Lake Charles, LA 70601

(former Big Lots)

Opens August

New Orleans Location of Spirit Halloween

1000 South Clearview Parkway New Orleans, LA 70123

(Former Party City)

Opens August

Shrevecity Location of Spirit Halloween

1293 Shreveport Barksdale Highway Shreveport, LA 71105

(Former Big Lots)

Opens August

Slidell Location of Spirit Halloween 1591 Gause Boulevard Suite A Slidell, LA 70458

(Former Burkes)

Opens August

West Monroe Location of Spirit Halloween

5336 Cypress Street West Monroe, LA 71291

(Behind CVS)

Opens August

Dave Landry/Townsquare Media Dave Landry/Townsquare Media

Read More: Halloween Candy You'll Likely Get in Louisiana

A quick heads up if you're planning a trip: Spirit Halloween rarely sets up in the same spot two years running, since the stores lease empty retail space for just a few months at a time. The list above comes straight from the chain's store locator as of now, but it's worth double-checking spirithalloween.com before you head out, especially as opening day gets closer.