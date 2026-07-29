Spirit Halloween 2026: Here’s Where the Pop-Up Stores Are Opening in Louisiana
Halloween season means one thing for empty storefronts across the state of Louisiana: Spirit Halloween is back. According to the chain's own store locator, its 2026 pop-up shops are set to open in August, moving into former JoAnn, Big Lots, Forever 21, and Conn's spaces from New Orleans to Lake Charles, and Lafayette to Shreveport. According to Haunted Attraction Network, there will be 12 locations in the state confirmed so far with Spirit Halloween Store Locator, and more locations potentially announced later.
Louisiana Spirit Halloween Locations for 2026
Whether you're after a last-minute costume, a full-size animatronic for the front yard, or just want to wander the aisles of fog machines and severed hands, here's where to find a Spirit Halloween across the state this year according to the Spirit Halloween Store Locator.
Alexandria Location of Spirit Halloween
3437 Masonic Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301
(former Conns)
Opens August
Bossier City Location of Spirit Halloween
3161 E Texas Street Bossier City, LA 71111
(Former Big Lots)
Coming Soon
Baton Rouge Location of Spirit Halloween
5919 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70836
(former Buy Buy Baby)
Opens August
Denham Springs Location of Spirit Halloween
10076 Crossing Way, Suite 510, Denham Springs, LA 70726
(former Forever 21)
Opens August
Hammond Location of Spirit Halloween
1517 West Thomas Street, Hammond, LA 70403
(former Estate Center)
Opens August
Harvey Location of Spirit Halloween
(Former Party City)
Opens August
Lafayette Location of Spirit Halloween
3559 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette, LA 70503
(former JoAnn)
Opens August
Lake Charles Location of Spirit Halloween
3250 Gerstner Memorial Drive, Lake Charles, LA 70601
(former Big Lots)
Opens August
New Orleans Location of Spirit Halloween
(Former Party City)
Opens August
Shrevecity Location of Spirit Halloween
1293 Shreveport Barksdale Highway Shreveport, LA 71105
(Former Big Lots)
Opens August
Slidell Location of Spirit Halloween
Opens August
West Monroe Location of Spirit Halloween
5336 Cypress Street West Monroe, LA 71291
(Behind CVS)
Opens August
Read More: Halloween Candy You'll Likely Get in Louisiana
A quick heads up if you're planning a trip: Spirit Halloween rarely sets up in the same spot two years running, since the stores lease empty retail space for just a few months at a time. The list above comes straight from the chain's store locator as of now, but it's worth double-checking spirithalloween.com before you head out, especially as opening day gets closer.
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Gallery Credit: Bernadette Lee