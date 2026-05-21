(NEW ORLEANS, La) - Having returned from a 7-day cruise on Norwegian Cruise Lines recently, I wanted to share some tips that might help on your next vacation on the water when departing from the Port of New Orleans.

While cruising isn't for everyone, my wife and I have fallen in love with the concept of getting away from it all, having options for everything from food to entertainment and ports of call to experience other cultures. We prepared like we usually do, by watching way too many Instagram videos from other travelers with their tips and hacks to make your cruise even better. While we found many of these handy, there were some things we experienced that weren't covered in depth, especially when departing from New Orleans.

Cruise Port Tips Most Travelers Forget About

Now this wasn't our first cruise, and had six previous cruises on Carnival and Royal Caribbean, but it had been a while and certain experiences had been forgotten between the trips. While still fresh, I wanted to make note of some things to consider when planning a cruise out of the Big Easy.

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1. Packing: We have a tendency to over-pack, preparing for every eventuality. Many of these eventualities never materialize and we're left lugging more suitcases and bags into and out of the port. In New Orleans, you can drop checked bags off at the front of the port before parking which can make things easier, but if you pack fewer bags, you can save time and headaches as the cruise ends. Having a decent sized rolling suitcase and additional bag that can sit on top, along with a decent-sized backpack, you won't need to check any bags. This will come in very handy when the cruise is done and you have the ability to disembark before most of the other passengers and not have to hunt down your other bags in the port, then handle getting all your stuff back to your car in the parking tower.

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2. Tips: Cruises will often allow you to add your gratuities early as part of the planning process for all activities on board. What this doesn't cover is any tips you should have for porters at the New Orleans Port that (if you packed more than you can carry) will help transport your additional bags to and from your parking area. According to Travel Host, traditional tips normally recommended are $2-5 per bag. Make sure you have cash on hand to compensate them for their work to make your vacation a little easier.

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3. Traffic/Parking: As opposed to the Galveston port which is pretty much isolated unto itself, the New Orleans Port is part of the French Quarter District which is full of more than just cruise guests. You will definitely run into traffic snarls as you make your way to the port. Just be prepared to deal with some potentially frustrating traffic in the process. In addition to the parking towers at the port, you can often find other parking lots with varying rates and amenities.One site called Spot Hero can help hunt down parking locations along with prices. *Side Note: When parking in one of the towers, take a picture of your spot including the level marker of the tower so your vehicle is easier to find after a week at sea.

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4. Passports/Passport Card: We didn't get a chance to renew our passports from the U.S. Department of State prior to the cruise so we ended up bringing our birth certificates as a form of identification. For cruises from America to central and south American destinations or even land travel to Canada, you can opt for the regular passport book, or save a few dollars for excursions and purchase a passport card. While limited in use to cruises and land travel between Canada, Mexico, Caribbean and Bermuda, it's a handy option that can save you some money that you can use for other things (like drink packages, etc). Having either of these will help you get through the Port of New Orleans security check with less of a hassle than dealing with your birth certificate.