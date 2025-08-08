(103.3 The Goat) - The 2025 NFL season hasn't even started yet, and New Orleans Saints fans have little hope for a great year.

Sports platform PromoGuy.us tried to get a feel from NFL fans about how hopeful they are of their respective teams heading into the season. Let us just say that "fanxiety" is real.

The preseason panic survey involved about 2,500 fans nationwide.

What the Survey Reveals About Saints Fans

So what did it show for New Orleans Saints fans? Well, not a whole lot of good heading into the season.

64% of Saints fans admitted that they're nervous about the team's upcoming season.

84% of Saints fans think the Super Bowl is out of reach.

The survey also asked fans to predict who will make the Super Bowl. Saints fans are predicting a repeat of last year's big game as they're thinking it will be the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Other NFL Fans Share the Same Doubts

While most Saints fans don't predict a great season, we're not quite as pessimistic as Jacksonville Jaguars fans. A meager 5% of those who yell "Duuuuval" think their team will reach the Super Bowl.

Still, hope springs eternal -- we’ve yet to play a game that counts.

Along that front, the New Orleans Saints play the first of their three preseason games this Sunday at 3:00 pm as they're on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

Where to Watch the Saints This Sunday

You can watch that game locally on KATC-TV 3 or the NFL Network. The radio call of the game can be heard on 103.3 The Goat (also 1420 am).