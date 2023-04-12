Langeliers & Credeur Go Deep, But Cajuns Fall To Aggies 4-2 in College Station

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns couldn’t capitalize on their opportunities losing to the Texas A&M Aggies 4-2 Wednesday night in College Station, TX.

Louisiana fell behind 1-0 after 1, but Cajuns 2B Alexa Langeliers tied the game with a solo home run in the 2nd inning.

The Aggies came back with two runs in the bottom of the 2nd on a bases-loaded single by Julia Cottrill and a 3-1 lead.

The hot hitting Laney Credeur hit her fifth home run in her last four games to pull the Cajuns within 3-2. Then Louisiana loaded the bases with nobody out, but couldn’t push across another run.

A pair of Cajuns errors led to another Aggies run and a 4-2 lead heading to the 5th inning. (It should be noted, Meghan Schorman did work out of a bases loaded jam in relief.)

Again, the Cajuns threatened in the 5th, but left a pair of runners in scoring position.

Louisiana did give themselves a chance in the 7th. Karly Heath singled with one out but Credeur struck out and Lauren Allred grounded out to second to end the game.

Looking to extend their 77 Sun Belt Series winning streak, Louisiana hosts Texas State this weekend at Lamson Park.

