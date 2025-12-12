BATON ROUGE, La (103.3 The GOAT) - If you’re an LSU fan, you didn’t just watch the 2025 season, you endured it. There were moments of promise, stretches of frustration, and that familiar sinking feeling that crept in far too often on Saturdays when things just didn’t look right. Not broken, necessarily. Just off. As a supporter of Louisiana athletics programs, let's just say it was a rough ride. By late October, it was obvious that whatever direction LSU football thought it was heading in under Brian Kelly, it wasn’t getting there fast enough. As the frustration mounted, so did the chorus chanting 'Fire Kelly'.

While there was a sense of relief (albeit an expensive one), thoughts then turned to who would take over the program and bring them back to the promised land of the National Championship game. More than one coach had recently lost their position, and coach hunting season picked up quickly.

It was a tall order for interim head coach Frank Wilson. How do you stabilize the football program and get some momentum heading into the final weeks of the season. Still, the question remained, who would be the next head coach for the LSU Tigers. The real story of 2025 wasn’t how it ended. It was what the frustrating season opened the door for.

A New Voice, A New Energy: Lane Kiffin Arrives in Baton Rouge

When LSU landed Lane Kiffin as its next head coach, it immediately changed the conversation around the program. Suddenly, LSU wasn’t talking about “getting back” or “resetting expectations.” The tone shifted to confidence, edge, and opportunity. Kiffin brings personality. He brings offense. And maybe most importantly, he brings belief that LSU can still be that program, the one that strikes fear into opposing teams.

And if you needed proof that the football gods enjoy irony, just look at the schedule. Kiffin’s first SEC test comes against Ole Miss, the very program he left behind. That game alone guarantees that 2026 won’t ease LSU gently into a new era. Here's the lineup of opponents for the LSU Football program in 2026.

LSU Football 2026 Schedule

Sat., Sept. 5 – vs. Clemson (Tiger Stadium)

Sat., Sept. 12 – vs. Louisiana Tech (Tiger Stadium)

Sat., Sept. 19 – at Ole Miss (Vaught-Hemingway Stadium)

(Vaught-Hemingway Stadium) Sat., Sept. 26 – vs. Texas A&M (Tiger Stadium)

Sat., Oct. 3 – vs. McNeese (Tiger Stadium)

Sat., Oct. 10 – at Kentucky (Kroger Field)

Sat., Oct. 17 – vs. Mississippi State (Tiger Stadium)

Sat., Oct. 24 – at Auburn (Jordan-Hare Stadium)

Sat., Nov. 7 – vs. Alabama (Tiger Stadium)

(Tiger Stadium) Sat., Nov. 14 – vs. Texas (Tiger Stadium)

Sat., Nov. 21 – at Tennessee (Neyland Stadium)

Sat., Nov. 28 – at Arkansas (Reynolds Razorback Stadium)

What This Season Really Is About

Let’s be honest, 2026 isn’t just about wins and losses. It’s about whether LSU looks like a team with a plan again. Will they get back to one of the most potent offenses and dominant defenses in college football quickly, and if not, what kind of grace period will Kiffin have in Baton Rouge? That is still to be determined during the offseason with recruiting and transfers likely. Only time will tell if Kiffin will be celebrated in Baton Rouge like he was when he arrived, or if he'll be booed like he was on his way out of Ole Miss. Either way, next year can't get here soon enough.