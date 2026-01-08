LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — LSU football secured a commitment Thursday from junior college transfer offensive lineman JaKolby Jones, addressing a critical need as the Tigers rebuild their offensive line under new head coach Lane Kiffin.

Jones, who hails from Many, Louisiana, brings two years of experience from Copiah-Lincoln Community College, where he appeared in 19 games. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound lineman announced his commitment on social media following a visit to LSU’s campus that began Tuesday.

What LSU Football Fans Need to Know About the Offensive Line Rebuild

The Tigers face significant challenges at the offensive line position entering Kiffin’s first season. Only seven offensive linemen remain on the roster after departures to the NFL and transfers through the portal. This has created an urgent need for the coaching staff to rebuild depth at one of football’s most critical position groups.

Jones becomes the second transfer offensive lineman to commit to LSU, joining former North Carolina Central offensive lineman Ja’Quan Sprinkle. The Louisiana native previously committed to Georgia Tech and nearly signed with UL Lafayette within the past year before ultimately choosing LSU.

LSU’s Recruiting Strategy Under New Coaching Staff

New offensive line coach Eric Wolford has identified multiple transfer targets to address the depth issues. Sources have confirmed LSU is hosting former Alabama offensive lineman Micah DeBose among other prospects, indicating an aggressive approach to roster reconstruction through the transfer portal.

The coaching staff’s focus on building through transfers reflects the immediate needs facing the program as it transitions to Kiffin’s offensive system. Experienced players like Jones who can contribute immediately provide valuable depth while younger players develop.

Timeline and Louisiana Connections

Jones’ recruitment timeline shows his strong ties to Louisiana football. Despite previous commitments and interest from other programs, the Many native ultimately chose to stay in-state and play for the Tigers. His junior college experience at Copiah-Lincoln Community College prepared him for the transition to SEC competition.

The commitment comes during a critical period in LSU’s offseason roster construction. With spring practice approaching, adding experienced offensive linemen provides the coaching staff with more options as they install new offensive schemes and evaluate player combinations.