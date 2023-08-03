Local KLFY personality Gerald Gruenig announced he is undergoing treatment for stage 2 Hodgkin's lymphoma. Gruenig explains finding issues with his neck.

From KLFY.com

“I was sitting in the kitchen with my wife, we were fussing with some friends about, honestly, crawfish fettuccini and if the crawfish tails were too old. My wife said Gerald you need to calm down your neck is bulging. I said I have some bumps in my neck I need to go get checked out.”, said Gerald.

In typical Gruenig fashion, Gerald released an upbeat and positive video thanking viewers for all of the well wishes. WATCH BELOW

A New Orleans native and Nicholls alum (4-year starter at center and Team Captain for the football team), Gruenig began his broadcasting career in Alexandria. In 2014 Gruenig joined the KLFY Sports Department along with George Faust and Jeff Horchak.

Eventually, Gruenig moved to mornings and his star began to shine on Passé Partout.

Courtesy of KLFY.com

His Acadiana Eats segments featuring local restaurants has made Grueing one of the more popular personalities in all of Acadiana.

Gruenig fell in love with Acadiana so much he took accordion lessons and formed the Zydeco band, Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco.

More from KLFY.com

Gruenig's treatment includes eight sessions of about 3 hour treatments, every other Tuesday. Gerald said, “And the good news is it’s 90 to 95% curable. At that point I’m like, let’s go baby!” He’s also looking forward to the Acadiana Eats Festival October 28th— as his last round of chemo is set for October 31st.

