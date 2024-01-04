If you follow the world of High School and College Football, then you've probably heard the name Hayes Fawcett. Many people have no idea about the guy behind the account. Hayes is a Southwest Louisiana native and was featured on ESPN on Wednesday Night.

Social media's impact has completely changed how high school athletes declare their intention to attend college. For Kinder, Louisiana native Hayes Fawcett, he's hanging around with the biggest prospects in the country thanks to his special photo-editing skills.

Fawcett's talent for photo editing dates back to when she was eleven years old. Following his editing of professional sportsmen, former 5-Star prospect and LSU Tiger Derrius Guice noticed and contacted Fawcett.

Hayes has made recruitment edits for some of the biggest names in the sport. Guys like Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, DeVonta Smith, Chase Young, and many many others.

Fawcett was a tremendous athlete during his time at Kinder. Even though Fawcett could have continued his football career as a walk-on quarterback at Northwestern State, Ed Orgeron gave him a job as a student worker on LSU's recruiting staff. Fawcett was later hired by On3 Recruiting.

Here is the bio for Fawcett with On3: Hayes Fawcett is the Football Recruiting Social Media Expert for On3. Since 2016, he has been the go-to guy for the top recruits in the nation to use for graphics that portray each player’s top schools, their college decision, and other notable announcements. His social media accounts and stories will keep you updated on all football recruiting news as soon as the news drops.

Fawcett was featured on ESPN on Wednesday Night and College Football fans around the country were able to put a face on the nationally known name of Hayes Fawcett.

Wednesday Night was the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando and Harlem Berry made his commitment on ESPN during the game. Berry is the #1 Running Back in the 2025 class and announced his commitment to LSU. But, he did it in a very unique way as he unveiled the artwork of the edit made by Hayes Fawcett. Fawcett and Berry were later interviewed during the game.

Hayes was asked about what the process was like of making the graphics:

"So this week it was pretty cool, I was able to have Harlem sit right next to me while I was making it. He wanted to do something centered around Louisiana because that's where he's from. It was pretty awesome for him to be the first person to ever announce like this, doing the whole artwork thing."

Harlem Berry on WHY he chose Hayes Fawcett to create his edit:

"I mean look at it, it's just nice. Everytime I see Hayes's work it goes hard so I had to ask him to do it. He asked me my opinions on what he should put on it and I just told him I put all my trust in him."

The biggest thing about making the graphics and announcing the commitments of the athletes is the confidentiality and ability to allow the athletes to trust Hayes. ESPN asked him about that...

"I really built this whole brand based on trust and confidentality. It's been pretty awesome just being able to interact with guys like Harlem and future NFL stars."

Here are some of the edits that Hayes has created. You can follow him on Social Media by CLICKING HERE.

