What a great dad.

A viral photo reached the Head Coach of Kentucky Basketball and he reacted to it as anyone should.

The photo shows a dad, who appears to have just gotten off of work, with his son in the stands at Rupp Arena, where the Kentucky Wildcats play.

As you can see here, the dad is in what appears to be work clothes and didn't even have time to wash up prior to attending the game.

You can probably conclude that this dad just got off of work, got home, got his family, and took them to the game.

So yes, this dad didn't even think of himself when it came to bringing his family somewhere they really wanted to be.

As it would be, the dad in the viral photo apparently works in the mining industry and that is why he has residue on his face and looks exhausted in the photo.

Coach Calipari saw the photo and said in a Tweet, "Don’t know who this is, but I have tickets for him & his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!!"

Apparently, this hit close to home as Coach Calipari noted that he once had family work in the mining industry and he knows how tiring it can be on anyone. Still, this man took time to get to a Wildcats game.

All parents can probably learn a lesson from this photo and that is to always put your kids first before anything.

As we approach the end of 2022, I nominate this dad for "Dad of The Year".

Keep reading because here's the wife of the man in the viral photo above explaining this man's dad and his dedication to his kids.