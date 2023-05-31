Karly Heath Named to the NFCA All-American Team

The Cajuns continue to rack up post-season honors as a senior gets her recognition among the nation's best. Earlier today, it was announced that Mihyia Davis was named to the Freshman All-American team as well as the NFCA 3rd team All-American.

The outstanding senior, Karly Heath, wasn’t too far behind the young freshman as she was named NFCA 2ndteam All-American.

Heath was the cornerstone for this Louisiana team as she posted a .351 batting average along with 60 hits. She was tied for first on the team with 47 RBIs and first on the team with 16 home runs. Her 16 home runs also marked a single-season career high for the South Carolina transfer. She got it done for the Cajuns in the circle as well, posting a 2.14 ERA with 41 strikeouts and only 13 runs given up. Heath was outstanding in conference play as she was named the SBC player of the year. Her play caught the eye of some scouts at the next level as she was drafted to play for the Vipers this summer.

Heath announced earlier this year that she will be coming back to Louisiana as a grad assistant as well as helping coach next season. With a veteran presence on the staff, the Cajuns will be tough to beat. Congratulations Karly Heath and good luck!

