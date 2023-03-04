Jordan Brown Hits Another Career Milestone as the Cajuns Advance to the SBC Tournament Semifinals

Well Cajun fans, it is officially March Madness now as the Ragin Cajun Men’s basketball team geared up for their matchup against Georgia Southern in the SBC quarterfinals. The Eagles were 7th seed and the Cajuns were the 2nd seed. The two teams were meeting for the second time this season as Louisiana fought their way back from a 19-point deficit in the team’s first meeting back in January. The Cajuns would complete the comeback but they wanted to get off to a better start in this game.

They would do just that and it all started on the defensive side of the ball with Louisiana forcing Georgia Southern to commit two shot clock violations. Jalen Dalcourt was the difference maker in the first half as he went 3-6 from behind the three-point line as the Cajuns began to pick it up on the offensive side of the ball. They went into the half with a commanding 39-24 lead.

The second half was the same for the Cajuns, who continued to pay excellent defense. Jordan Brown was having a quiet game by his standards but that didn’t stop him from hitting another career milestone. He would crack double digits in the second half and with that also cracked 1,000 career points as a Ragin Cajun. That’s right, in just two years a Cajun, Brown scored over 1,000 points.

The Cajuns went on to absolutely dominate the second half of this game as they claimed a 67-49 win over the 7th-seeded Georgia Southern Eagles. Jordan Brown would finish the game leading the Cajuns in points with 16. The Cajuns will advance to the SBC tournament semifinals to take on the 1 Bobcats of Texas State at 7:30. The Cajuns swept the regular season series over the Bobcats in two pretty convincing wins.

