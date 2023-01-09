NFL star quarterback Joe Burrow is the kind of person who puts his money where his mouth is.

Never one to lack confidence, he's a folk hero in both his home state of Ohio, as well as Louisiana where he led the 2019 LSU Tigers to the greatest season in college football history.

Raised in Athens, Ohio, Burrow played at Ohio State before transferring to LSU.

In his record-breaking, Heisman trophy-winning, 15-0 national championship season as the starting quarterback for the LSU Tigers, Burrow assured himself he would never have to buy a drink again in Baton Rouge (unless he wanted to).

Drafted #1 overall by the Bengals, he was back in Ohio, leading the franchise to their first postseason victories in 31 years last January, and an AFC Championship.

While Cincinnati's run last season surprised some, Burrow was not a member of that camp.

Joe Burrow Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images loading...

Back in the postseason again after winning the AFC North, the Bengals have their sights set on another Super Bowl run, with the goal of winning the Lombardi this season.

Following yesterday's win over the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow was asked by a reporter how long the team's championship window may last.

His response was simple.

“The window is my whole career. Everybody that we have in that locker room, all the coaches we have. Things are going to change year-to-year, but our window is always open.”

Perfect.

