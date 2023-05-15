Bengals Joe Burrow has a New Look That is Straight Out of the 80s

Joe Burrow is one of the most polarizing athletes today. Burrow is analyzed in every facet from his game to his attire. Well, Burrow has a new look going that is straight out of the 80s or Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite.

Joe Cool aka Joe Shiesty can add a new nickname to the bunch, headband Joe. I personally like the look. He can even grow the back of his hair some more for a mullet look. Either way, headband Joe is a good look going into this season. He also looks a little more jacked. MVP Joe has been activated and is loading.

Social Media Reacts To Joe's New Look

With this new look, Burrow is going full-on 80s or Uncle Rico. Hopefully, the look can generate a Super Bowl for the Bengals.