Another Round of Freezing Temps and Snow is Headed for Texas
Texans all the way from Amarillo to Houston should get ready for another round of freezing temperatures and winter precipitation to invade the Lone Star State.
Meteorologists are predicting big winter weather events for the second week of February.
Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted an early spring, but viral meteorologists are saying otherwise.
Let's look at The Old Farmer's Almanac, which has been around much longer than that groundhog. It's 60-day extended forecast for Texas and Oklahoma is predicting that Feb. 9-14 will be very cold and we'll see rain and snow.
So what are the meteorologists saying?
Last week various TikToks started to go viral with online meteorologists talking about another upcoming winter storm this February. They all pretty much say the same thing: another arctic blast is coming along with varying winter precipitation and storms.
Either way, enjoy this nice weather while it lasts as cold and stormy weather looks to be headed to Texas.
