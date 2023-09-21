Is Louisiana&#8217;s Record Low Unemployment Rate Too Low For Employers?

Is Louisiana’s Record Low Unemployment Rate Too Low For Employers?

Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

Louisiana’s unemployment rate hit an all-time on Tuesday, registering in at just 3.3%. Is that too low and making it difficult for employers to find new employees?

Dr. Jim Richardson, LSU Economics professor told WWL that even giving more money and benefits, doesn’t necessarily help.

“Offer higher pay, better benefits or something like that, or perhaps more long term security or something of that nature,” can be helpful in finding new employees. “But if everybody does that, it doesn’t work,” Richardson said.

Last week, property developer and CEO Tim Gurner suggested unemployment is too low and needs to go up 40-50%

A couple things should be noted, Gurner did apologize for him comments on his LinkedIn page.  But his LinkedIn account has since been deleted.

loading...

Private education, health services, construction and government industries have seen the largest gains for seasonally-adjusted jobs over the last year.

Wild Jobs Celebrities Had Before Fame

Stars have had to resort to some pretty out-there gigs in order to pursue their dreams and make ends meet. From Gabourey Sidibe's phone-sex operating past to Christopher Walken's stint as a lion tamer, see the wildest (and sometimes just funny) jobs celebrities have held pre-fame.
Filed Under: Louisiana Unemployment
Categories: Local News, Sports Buzz, State News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 103.3 The GOAT