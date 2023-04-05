Incoming Weather Will Push South Alabama Series Back

Cajuns softball is returning home to Lamson Park after a series sweep over James Madison. The ladies were scheduled to play to three-game series against South Alabama that began on Thursday and ended on Saturday. Due to incoming weather on Thursday and Friday, the games have been pushed back.

The series is scheduled to take place over two days with a double-header beginning on Saturday at 2:00 PM and a Sunday game scheduled for 2:30 PM. With rain chances elevated for most of the weekend, we will update you if any other schedule changes are to come. Come out and support your Cajun softball as they aim to extend their conference series winning streak to 77 this weekend.

