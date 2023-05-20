ICYMI – The Cajuns Defeat Southern Miss 10-1

The Cajuns played Southern Miss in game 2 of the series Friday night. And after weather delays the Cajuns won 10-1.

When it comes to the bats, Carson Roccaforte hit a solo home run and added a two-run double. While CJ Willis and Max Marusak both brought in two runs each as Louisiana went for 15 hits and snapped a 14-game win streak for Southern Miss.

But this night was about Carson Fluno who faced 30 batters, threw 11 strikeouts, and gave up 4 hits and 1 run. Fluno stepped up big time for the Cajuns and it just so happens it was his birthday. What an amazing birthday present.

The Cajuns look to win the rubber match against Southern Miss Saturday at 1 pm.