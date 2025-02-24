(Duson, Louisiana) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 10 westbound near Exit 92 should prepare for temporary nighttime ramp closures as crews work on guardrail milling, paving, and installation.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that the I-10 westbound entrance and exit ramps at Exit 92 will be closed during the following periods, weather permitting:

Monday, February 24, from 8:00 p.m. to Tuesday, February 25, at 6:00 a.m.

Tuesday, February 25, from 8:00 p.m. to Wednesday, February 26, at 6:00 a.m.

Detour Routes

During the closures, drivers will need to follow designated detours:

Westbound I-10 travelers needing to access Exit 92 must continue to Exit 87 (LA 35 – Church Point, Rayne), turn south on LA 35, and then take I-10 eastbound back to Exit 92.

LA 95 travelers needing to enter I-10 westbound must first take I-10 eastbound to Exit 97 (LA 93 – Cankton, Scott), turn north on LA 93, and then re-enter I-10 westbound.

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the affected ramps during the closure periods. However, there will be no vehicle width restrictions for this project.

DOTD urges drivers to use caution when traveling through the construction zone and pay attention to work crews and equipment. Detour signs will be posted to guide drivers along the alternate routes.

For the latest updates on road closures and traffic conditions, visit the DOTD website or check local traffic reports.