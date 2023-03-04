The Memphis Grizzlies are a young basketball team with a lot of potential due to their explosive young guard Ja Morant. Recently Morant has been a hot discussion in the court of public opinion, over his actions displaying a want to be perceived as tough or a gangster.

Over the weekend Morant displayed having a gun on his IG(Instagram) Live. Many fans were concerned about this and wondered if a suspension was coming. Well, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA did just that, as they suspended Ja Morant for 2 games.

This is extremely concerning, especially when you consider the fact that Ja Morant has no need to portray himself this way. Or if he does come from that type of environment then he doesn't need to continue that style of life. For example, look at a guy like John Wall or Demar Derozan whose past is well documented. They ran as fast as they could away from that life. Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed and FS1 tried to give Morant some advice on his behavior and it looks like he didn't listen.

Ja Morant and his team have issued a statement on the matter.

Social Media's Reaction To Ja Morant's Suspension

Look I understand that social media has made a joke about Morant's actions calling him Ja Wick. But in all seriousness, I hope he learns his lesson and stops acting this way. I would hate for this to lead to some sort of tragedy. Morant has made a way for his family and friends and if he throws it away over something so stupid as acting "gangster" then he is an idiot. And I don't believe that Morant is an idiot, but if he continues on this path he will be. My grandfather always told me "a wise man learns from his mistakes, but a fool is doomed to repeat them over and over". Hopefully, Morant is a wise man and not a fool.