(LAFAYETTE, LA) - If you’ve been looking for an excuse to get out and see more of Louisiana, the state just handed you one. The Louisiana State Parks Passport is free, and if you collect all 32 stamps, you can earn a prize that ranges from official state parks swag to an overnight stay.

How the Louisiana State Parks Passport Works

The idea is simple. You pick up a passport, visit Louisiana state parks and historic sites, and get a stamp at each stop. Fill all 32 pages with stamps and the passport is complete.

It’s a fun way to plan weekend trips, and honestly, a good reason to finally visit that park you keep driving past on the way somewhere else. Or, the passport may take you to parts of the state you never even gave a second thought. I checked in with Laura Lindsay with the Louisiana Office of State Parks who added some important information regarding the program.

There's no fee for the passport, but park entry fees apply

Visitors can get their passports stamped at the park entrance stations

No deadline (as of now) to complete the passport

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via Louisiana State Parks via Louisiana State Parks

How to Get a Free Louisiana State Parks Passport

The passport doesn’t cost a thing. You request one by filling out the passport request form on the Louisiana State Parks website.

What You Win for Collecting All 32 Stamps

Once your passport is full, here’s how to claim your prize:

Print the Passport Prize Redemption Form.

Fill out the visitor information section with your name, address and email.

Have a park staff member complete and sign the staff verification section. They’ll confirm every page has its stamp.

Send it in by email to parks@crt.la.gov, or mail it to Louisiana State Parks, c/o H. Carter, P.O. Box 44426, Baton Rouge, LA 70804-4426.

Give it 10 to 15 business days to process. One important note: the entire form has to be filled out, or your prize won’t be mailed. According to the state, prizes “will vary from official Louisiana State Park swag to an overnight stay.”

via Louisiana State Parks via Louisiana State Parks

Parks Participating in the Passport Program

(SP - State Park | SHS - State Historic Site):

Audubon SHS

Bayou Segnette SP

Bogue Chitto SP

Chemin-A-Haut SP

Chicot SP

Cypremort Point SP

Fairview-Riverside SP

Fontainebleau SP

Fort Jesup

Fort Randolph Buhlow

Fort. St. Jean Baptiste SHS

Grand Isle SP

Jimmie Davis SP

Lake Bistineau SP

Lake Bruin SP

Lake Claiborne SP

Lake D'Arbonne SP

Lake Fausse Pointe SP

Longfellow-Evangeline SHS

Mansfield SHS

North Toledo Bend SP

Palmetto Island SP

Port Hudson SHS

Poverty Point Reservoir SP

Poverty Point World Heritage SHS

Rebel SHS

Rosedown Plantation SHS

Sam Houston Jones SP

South Toledo Bend SP

St. Bernard SP

Tickfaw SP

State Parks Close to Acadiana

You don’t have to drive far to get started. Acadiana has several state parks and historic sites within an easy drive, including Lake Fausse Pointe and Longfellow-Evangeline in St. Martinville, Palmetto Island near Abbeville, Chicot near Ville Platte and Cypremort Point down in St. Mary Parish.

Having spent time when I was younger exploring some of the many state parks here in Louisiana when I was a Boy Scout, I can say there's something so calming about surrounding yourself with nature, whether roughing it in a tent or staying in one of the available cabins in the parks. I will cherish the memories of fishing with my father-in-law at Lake Fausse Pointe and learning how to clean the fish we caught.

Read More: Swamp Views Without the Swamp Boat: Acadiana's Best Wildlife Spots

With cooler weather finally showing up, this might be the best time of year to start stamping. Grab a passport, pack a lunch and go see what’s in our own backyard.

Louisiana's State Parks and Historic Sites in Photos Gallery Credit: Dave Steel