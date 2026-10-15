How to Get Louisiana’s Free State Parks Passport
(LAFAYETTE, LA) - If you’ve been looking for an excuse to get out and see more of Louisiana, the state just handed you one. The Louisiana State Parks Passport is free, and if you collect all 32 stamps, you can earn a prize that ranges from official state parks swag to an overnight stay.
How the Louisiana State Parks Passport Works
The idea is simple. You pick up a passport, visit Louisiana state parks and historic sites, and get a stamp at each stop. Fill all 32 pages with stamps and the passport is complete.
It’s a fun way to plan weekend trips, and honestly, a good reason to finally visit that park you keep driving past on the way somewhere else. Or, the passport may take you to parts of the state you never even gave a second thought. I checked in with Laura Lindsay with the Louisiana Office of State Parks who added some important information regarding the program.
- There's no fee for the passport, but park entry fees apply
- Visitors can get their passports stamped at the park entrance stations
- No deadline (as of now) to complete the passport
How to Get a Free Louisiana State Parks Passport
The passport doesn’t cost a thing. You request one by filling out the passport request form on the Louisiana State Parks website.
What You Win for Collecting All 32 Stamps
Once your passport is full, here’s how to claim your prize:
- Print the Passport Prize Redemption Form.
- Fill out the visitor information section with your name, address and email.
- Have a park staff member complete and sign the staff verification section. They’ll confirm every page has its stamp.
- Send it in by email to parks@crt.la.gov, or mail it to Louisiana State Parks, c/o H. Carter, P.O. Box 44426, Baton Rouge, LA 70804-4426.
Give it 10 to 15 business days to process. One important note: the entire form has to be filled out, or your prize won’t be mailed. According to the state, prizes “will vary from official Louisiana State Park swag to an overnight stay.”
Parks Participating in the Passport Program
(SP - State Park | SHS - State Historic Site):
- Audubon SHS
- Bayou Segnette SP
- Bogue Chitto SP
- Chemin-A-Haut SP
- Chicot SP
- Cypremort Point SP
- Fairview-Riverside SP
- Fontainebleau SP
- Fort Jesup
- Fort Randolph Buhlow
- Fort. St. Jean Baptiste SHS
- Grand Isle SP
- Jimmie Davis SP
- Lake Bistineau SP
- Lake Bruin SP
- Lake Claiborne SP
- Lake D'Arbonne SP
- Lake Fausse Pointe SP
- Longfellow-Evangeline SHS
- Mansfield SHS
- North Toledo Bend SP
- Palmetto Island SP
- Port Hudson SHS
- Poverty Point Reservoir SP
- Poverty Point World Heritage SHS
- Rebel SHS
- Rosedown Plantation SHS
- Sam Houston Jones SP
- South Toledo Bend SP
- St. Bernard SP
- Tickfaw SP
State Parks Close to Acadiana
You don’t have to drive far to get started. Acadiana has several state parks and historic sites within an easy drive, including Lake Fausse Pointe and Longfellow-Evangeline in St. Martinville, Palmetto Island near Abbeville, Chicot near Ville Platte and Cypremort Point down in St. Mary Parish.
Having spent time when I was younger exploring some of the many state parks here in Louisiana when I was a Boy Scout, I can say there's something so calming about surrounding yourself with nature, whether roughing it in a tent or staying in one of the available cabins in the parks. I will cherish the memories of fishing with my father-in-law at Lake Fausse Pointe and learning how to clean the fish we caught.
Read More: Swamp Views Without the Swamp Boat: Acadiana's Best Wildlife Spots
With cooler weather finally showing up, this might be the best time of year to start stamping. Grab a passport, pack a lunch and go see what’s in our own backyard.
Louisiana's State Parks and Historic Sites in Photos
Gallery Credit: Dave Steel
These Louisiana State Parks Have Cabins to Rent
Gallery Credit: Dave Steel