(KPEL-FM) - Spring brings new opportunities, and many times, new residents to Louisiana for a variety of reasons. Some are looking to get away from the fast-paced life of the big cities, while others are brought to the area by their significant others who always manage to find their way back home after moving away for a while. Some are looking to get away from the bitter cold of the northern states during winter, while others are drawn to the unique culture found here in Louisiana.

Canva Canva loading...

Why People Are Moving to Louisiana

According to Redfin.com, some other factors regarding the migration to Louisiana include a vibrant music scene and diverse and delicious culinary options. From N.O. Jazz to Cajun and Zydeco music, we have a sound all our own which draws music lovers to the area. We also pride ourselves on our cuisine (which doesn't help with our waistline and overall health) that brings in world-famous chefs to the area including Emeril Lagasse and Gordon Ramsay to set up shop in the state. Our gas station menus (yes, delicious food can be found at gas stations here) are also legendary. Combine our local food culture with the national and international food selections, there's something for anyone's taste here in Louisiana.

Get our free mobile app

Louisiana Knows How to Have a Good Time

Another place you'll find our food and music is at one of the many festivals across the state. From Zwolle to the West Bank and everywhere in between, nearly every town has a festival for something, whether it's crawfish, frogs, Boudin, Étouffée or even Omelettes, Festivals Acadiens et Creoles or Festival International, Jazz Fest or even Bigfoot (yes, even Bigfoot). In addition, Louisiana's Department of Tourism has made efforts to reach out to industries including the entertainment industry regarding why Louisiana would be a great place to do business.

Read More: Which States are Louisianans Moving To Most?

Which States Send the Most People to Louisiana?

According to Stacker, there has been a large number of people moving to southern states, including Louisiana and they took a deep dive into census statistics to determine where our new Louisianans came from. Below are the top 25 states moving to Louisiana, welcome!