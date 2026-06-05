(Louisiana) - If you think camping in Louisiana means sweating through a tent while mosquitoes run the show, think again. In fact, you'll be downright comfortable at the cabin options available for rent at many of Louisiana's state parks. Having experienced both tent camping with the scouts to cabins at Lake Fausse Pointe, I highly recommend the cabin option for an overall enjoyable experience communing with nature. A video from WVUE Fox 8 New Orleans provided great footage of Lake Fausse Pointe:

Several Louisiana state parks offer cabin rentals that give you the full outdoor experience without sacrificing a roof over your head or a functioning air conditioner. That last part matters a lot around here from about May through October. Between the heat and 'Summer weather patterns' that include the ever present afternoon rain showers, having a comfortable, protected shelter is a must. But, if you're really into roughing it, tent sites are also available.

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What to Expect From a Louisiana State Park Cabin

These are real cabins, not glorified storage sheds. We are talking screened porches, kitchenettes, beds, and in some cases lakefront views that remind you why living in this state has its advantages. Being able to fish off the front porch with my father-in-law was one of those special moments I remember fondly.

Most of them book up fast on weekends and holidays, so if you are planning a summer trip or a fall getaway with the family, sooner is better.

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Louisiana has more to explore outdoors than most people give it credit for, and these parks are a good starting point. Whether you are looking for fishing, hiking, kayaking, or just a quiet weekend away from everything, there is likely a state park cabin within a few hours of your home that fits the bill.