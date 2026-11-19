The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival just dropped its 2027 lineup, and it’s a big one. Foo Fighters, The Who, Noah Kahan, Brandi Carlile and Gwen Stefani top a list that also includes James Taylor, Jack White, Jack Johnson, Matchbox Twenty and Buddy Guy.

Jazz Fest returns to the New Orleans Fair Grounds for two weekends. Weekend 1 runs Thursday, April 22, through Sunday, April 25. Weekend 2 runs Thursday, April 29, through Sunday, May 2.

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Along with the national headlining acts, Louisiana is well represented in artists over the 2 weekend event.

Jazz Fest 2027 Weekend 1 Lineup (April 22-25)

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

The first weekend is a rock fan’s dream. Foo Fighters and The Who are both on it, and so are James Taylor & His All Star Band, Jack White and Widespread Panic.

There’s plenty more after that. Chaka Khan, The War on Drugs, The Avett Brothers, Khruangbin, Train and Shaggy all play Weekend 1. So do New Orleans legends The Meters, plus Better Than Ezra, PJ Morton, Samantha Fish, Tank and the Bangas and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

Jazz Fest 2027 Weekend 2 Lineup (April 29-May 2)

Amy Sussman, Getty Images Amy Sussman, Getty Images

The second weekend leans a little younger at the top. Noah Kahan headlines alongside Brandi Carlile and Gwen Stefani, with Jack Johnson, Matchbox Twenty and The Red Clay Strays who recently appeared on the CMA Awards in Nashville winning Vocal Group of the Year.

Hip-hop and R&B get a big moment too. LL Cool J (with DJ Z-Trip and Technician The DJ) and Wyclef Jean are both on Weekend 2. So is Mannie Fresh with Juvenile and T.I., which might be the most New Orleans set on the whole lineup.

Weekend 2 also has Buddy Guy, The B-52s, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Irma Thomas, The Revivalists, Big Freedia, Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band.

Acadiana and Louisiana Artists at Jazz Fest 2027

Rick Diamond, Getty Images Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Acadiana is well represented again this year.

On Weekend 1, you’ll find:

Lost Bayou Ramblers

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet

Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience

Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie

Keith Frank & the Soileau Zydeco Band

Pine Leaf Boys

Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole

Yvette Landry & the Jukes

C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band

Weekend 2 Acadiana artists:

Marc Broussard

Sonny Landreth

Zachary Richard

Wayne Toups

Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys

Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-stars

Tab Benoit

Kenny Neal

Sean Ardoin

A Dewey Balfa Centennial Celebration

How to Get Jazz Fest 2027 Tickets

You’ll find ticket information and the full lineup at nojazzfest.com. Thursday’s announcement listed acts by weekend, so keep an eye out for the day-by-day schedule before you lock in your plans.

Read More: Watch Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story Trailer

Foo Fighters and The Who on the same weekend at the Fair Grounds? I think I already know which weekend I’m picking.