Former NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Got Absolutely Jacked After Retiring [Video]

Legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri is largely considered the greatest kicker of all-time.

He played 24 seasons in the NFL from 1996 to 2019, leaving his name at the top of the record books.

New England Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri Photo by Mark Konezny/NFLPhotoLibrary loading...

Vinatieri is the NFL's all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points, and ranks first in successful field goals (599), postseason scoring (238 points), and overtime field goals made (12).

He's also responsible for a pair of game-winning walk-off Super Bowl field goal kicks.

His knack for hitting field goals in the most pressure-packed moments made him a legend.

Although he turned 50 last week, Vinatieri appears to be in great shape.

He was never known for being swoll during his career, but it appears he's hitting the weights with frequency judging from a video he shared on his Twitter profile.

NFL players often see a change to their bodies following their playing career, but Vinatieri's body transformation at age 50 is wild.

