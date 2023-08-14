Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott has Signed to a New Team – The Saints Can Cross Him Off Their Target List

Breaking News, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport Ezekiel Elliott has found a new team. Elliott is heading to Foxborough to join the New England Patriots.

With the Saints dealing with Alvin Kamara's suspension, Kendre Miller's injury, and Eno Benjamin's injury the Saints have been interested in adding another running back. With Elliott heading to New England the Saints can cross another running back off the list.

Elliott didn't look good last year with the Cowboys. For the Patriots they are hoping to get Elliott back to form. And if Coach Belichick can get the most out of Elliott then that will be really good for the Patriots and their fans.