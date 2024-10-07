Festivals Acadiens et Creoles – Know Before You Go
(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, returns this week with vibrant music, food, crafts, and culture from October 11-13, 2024. The three-day event celebrates the rich Cajun and Creole heritage that defines Acadiana. Once again, the festival will be held at Girard Park and will draw tens of thousands of visitors each year who come to experience the heart and soul of South Louisiana.
History of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles
The festival traces its roots back to 1974, when it was originally created as “La Fête de la Musique Acadienne,” a tribute to the rich musical traditions of Cajun and Creole cultures. It was founded as part of CODOFIL’s (Council for the Development of French in Louisiana) efforts to preserve the French language and local traditions in Louisiana. The event aimed to honor Cajun music and its preservation in the region. Over time, it expanded into what is now Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, encompassing not only music but also local cuisine, arts and crafts, and folklife.
In 1977, the festival merged with Bayou Food Festival, adding another beloved element—regional Cajun and Creole cuisine. Over the decades, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles has become a diverse event showcasing the best of Louisiana’s cultural heritage, promoting its French-speaking roots, and fostering a sense of community pride.
What to Expect in 2024
This year’s festival will feature five stages of continuous live music, where festival-goers can enjoy traditional Cajun, Zydeco, Creole, and Swamp Pop performances by local legends and emerging artists. Expect performances from top acts like BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, Lost Bayou Ramblers, and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, providing a deep dive into Louisiana’s musical traditions.
Food lovers will have a wide variety vendors serving iconic dishes such as boudin, gumbo, crawfish étouffée, and po'boys. The Bayou Food Festival, held during Festivals Acadiens, highlights the best of Cajun and Creole cuisine, with dozens of food stands and cooking demonstrations.
Festival Pocket Guide - Click Here
In addition to music and food, festival-goers can explore the Louisiana Craft Fair, where local artists display handmade goods, including jewelry, pottery, textiles, and traditional crafts. Children’s activities, educational exhibits, and cultural workshops will also be part of the lineup, making the festival family-friendly.
Whether you’re coming for the music, the food, or the art, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the lively and deeply-rooted traditions of Louisiana. Make sure to mark your calendar for October 11-13, 2024, and head to Girard Park for a weekend of unforgettable cultural experiences!
- Festival Fee - Absolutely Free to Enter
- Pets - No Pets Allowed at the Festival
- Money - All major credit and debit cards accepted at beverage vendors (3% credit card transaction fee.) All other vendors accept Cash and or Credit/Debit Cards
Festival Entertainment Line-up
Friday Night 50th Anniversary Tribute to the 1974 Concert House Band:
Presented by Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys
1974 original artists performed by contemporary musicians:
Inez Catalan and Marcus Landry, performed by David Greely and Megan Brown Constantin
Dennis McGee and Sady Courville, performed by Joel Savoy / Linzay Young
Varise Conner and Lionel Leleux performed by David Greely and Cameron Fontenot
Marc Savoy performed by Marc Savoy and family
Ardoin Family, performed by Dexter Ardoin and Cedric Watson
Balfa Brothers, performed by Christine Balfa and Peter Schwarz
Clifton Chenier, performed by CJ Chenier
Nathan Abshire, performed by Robert Jardell
Blackie Forrester, performed by Donny Broussard and Sheryl Cormier
Jimmy C Newman, performed by Gary Newman
Friday, October 11
Scène Ma Louisiane
5:30-8:30 50th Anniversary Revue with Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys & special guests: Joel Savoy, Linzay Young, David Greely & Cameron Fontenot, Marc Savoy & Family, Dexter Ardoin & Cedric Watson, Christine Balfa & Peter Schwarz, CJ Chenier, Robert Jardell, Donny Broussard & Sheryl Cormier and Gary Newman.
Saturday, October 12
Scène Ma Louisiane
10:30-11:30 Joe Hall & the Cane Cutters
11:45-12:45 The Daiquiri Queens
1:00-2:00 Balfa Toujours Presented by National Park Services
2:15-3:15 CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band Presented by National Park Services
3:30-4:45 Feufollet & Friends honor Chris Stafford
5:00-6:00 Lafayette Rhythm Devils
6:15-7:30 The Revelers Presented by National Park Services
Scène Mon Héritage
10:30-11:30 Jambalaya Cajun Band
11:45-12:45 Bruce Daigrepont
1:15-2:15 Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet (50th Anniversary)
2:30-3:30 Roddie Romero & the Hub City Allstars Presented by National Park Services
3:45-5:00 Magnolia Family Band Presented by Nicholas Poulos, Berlin, MA
5:15 -6:15 Wayne & Same Ole Two-Step Presented by Festival International de Louisiane
6:30-7:30 Bonsoir, Catin
Scène Atelier
11:45-12:45 Jerry Devillier – Tradition Bearer Award – w/ Jeb & Chad Huval and Chris Segura
1:00-2:00 One Generation at a Time: Family Bands across the Generations: Steve Riley w/ Elise, Burke & Dolsy – Moderated by Ben Sandmel
2:15-3:15 New Songs in the Tradition: Jourdan Thibodeaux, Bruce Daigrepont & David Greely – Moderated by Kristi Guillory
3:30-4:45 Ed Poullard & Cedric Watson
5:15-6:15 Joel Savoy & Linzay Young
Scène La Salle de Danse
10:30-11:30 Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers
11:45-12:45 Jesse Legé & the Bayou Aces
1:00-2:00 Corey Ledet Zydeco Presented by Super One
2:15-3:15 Donny Broussard & the Louisiana Stars
3:30-4:30 Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas
4:45 -6:00 Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours
6:15 – 7:15 Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys Presented by Brent Lambiotte, Hoover, AL
Jam Ça!
11:00-12:15 Sheryl Cormier
12:45-2:00 Cedric Watson
2:15-3:30 Gina Forsyth
3:45-5:00 Joe Hall
Sunday, October 13
Scène Ma Louisiane
10:30-11:30 Amis du Teche
11:45-12:45 Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band
1:00-2:00 Kevin Naquin & Cajun Preservation w/ special guests Virgil and Terry Montoucet
2:15-3:15 Lost Bayou Ramblers Presented by Robert Frayne, St. Louis, MO
3:30-4:30 Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs
4:45-5:45 Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie Presented by National Park Services
6:00-7:30 Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun
Scène Mon Héritage
10:45-11:45 Luke Huval Band
12:00-1:00 Chère Elise
1:15-2:15 Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express Presented by Kitt Fedoroff, Alexandra, La.
2:30-3:30 Frank Family Band
3:45-4:45 Pine Leaf Boys Presented by Haynie Family Foundation
5:00-6:30 Lil’ Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers
Scène Atelier
12:00-1:00 One Generation at a Time: Family Bands Across the Generations: Nathan Williams Sr. & Nathan Williams, Jr., Christine Balfa, Sophie & Amelia Powell – Moderated by Ben Sandmel
1:15-2:15 The Holiday Playgirls
2:30-3:30 The Life & Music of Chris Stafford
3:45-4:45 The Legacy of Jo-El Sonnier
5:00-6:00 T’Monde
Scène La Salle de Danse
9:00-10:30 French Mass
10:45-11:45 Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sounds
12:00-1:00 Four Horses
1:15-2:15 Cedric Watson & Bijou Créole
2:30-3:45 Creole String Beans Presented by United Healthcare
4:00-5:00 Alphonse Ardoin & the Zydeco Kingz
5:15-6:30 The Traiteurs
Jam Ça!
11:00-12:15 Horace Trahan
12:30-1:45 Kelli Jones
2:00-3:15 Alphonse Ardoin
3:45-5:00 Kristi Guillory
Tent Rentals - You can rent tents to have a place to set up camp during the festival while you're enjoying all that Festivals Acadiens has to offer - Click Here To Reserve Tent