Festivals Acadiens et Creoles – Know Before You Go

(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, returns this week with vibrant music, food, crafts, and culture from October 11-13, 2024. The three-day event celebrates the rich Cajun and Creole heritage that defines Acadiana. Once again, the festival will be held at Girard Park and will draw tens of thousands of visitors each year who come to experience the heart and soul of South Louisiana.

History of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles

The festival traces its roots back to 1974, when it was originally created as “La Fête de la Musique Acadienne,” a tribute to the rich musical traditions of Cajun and Creole cultures. It was founded as part of CODOFIL’s (Council for the Development of French in Louisiana) efforts to preserve the French language and local traditions in Louisiana. The event aimed to honor Cajun music and its preservation in the region. Over time, it expanded into what is now Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, encompassing not only music but also local cuisine, arts and crafts, and folklife.

In 1977, the festival merged with Bayou Food Festival, adding another beloved element—regional Cajun and Creole cuisine. Over the decades, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles has become a diverse event showcasing the best of Louisiana’s cultural heritage, promoting its French-speaking roots, and fostering a sense of community pride.

What to Expect in 2024

This year’s festival will feature five stages of continuous live music, where festival-goers can enjoy traditional Cajun, Zydeco, Creole, and Swamp Pop performances by local legends and emerging artists. Expect performances from top acts like BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, Lost Bayou Ramblers, and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, providing a deep dive into Louisiana’s musical traditions.

Food lovers will have a wide variety vendors serving iconic dishes such as boudin, gumbo, crawfish étouffée, and po'boys. The Bayou Food Festival, held during Festivals Acadiens, highlights the best of Cajun and Creole cuisine, with dozens of food stands and cooking demonstrations.

Festival Pocket Guide - Click Here

In addition to music and food, festival-goers can explore the Louisiana Craft Fair, where local artists display handmade goods, including jewelry, pottery, textiles, and traditional crafts. Children’s activities, educational exhibits, and cultural workshops will also be part of the lineup, making the festival family-friendly.

Whether you’re coming for the music, the food, or the art, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the lively and deeply-rooted traditions of Louisiana. Make sure to mark your calendar for October 11-13, 2024, and head to Girard Park for a weekend of unforgettable cultural experiences!

Festival Fee - Absolutely Free to Enter

- Absolutely Free to Enter Pets - No Pets Allowed at the Festival

- No Pets Allowed at the Festival Money - All major credit and debit cards accepted at beverage vendors (3% credit card transaction fee.) All other vendors accept Cash and or Credit/Debit Cards

Festival Entertainment Line-up

Friday Night 50th Anniversary Tribute to the 1974 Concert House Band:

Presented by Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center

Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys

1974 original artists performed by contemporary musicians:

Inez Catalan and Marcus Landry, performed by David Greely and Megan Brown Constantin

Dennis McGee and Sady Courville, performed by Joel Savoy / Linzay Young

Varise Conner and Lionel Leleux performed by David Greely and Cameron Fontenot

Marc Savoy performed by Marc Savoy and family

Ardoin Family, performed by Dexter Ardoin and Cedric Watson

Balfa Brothers, performed by Christine Balfa and Peter Schwarz

Clifton Chenier, performed by CJ Chenier

Nathan Abshire, performed by Robert Jardell

Blackie Forrester, performed by Donny Broussard and Sheryl Cormier

Jimmy C Newman, performed by Gary Newman

Friday, October 11

Scène Ma Louisiane

5:30-8:30 50th Anniversary Revue with Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys & special guests: Joel Savoy, Linzay Young, David Greely & Cameron Fontenot, Marc Savoy & Family, Dexter Ardoin & Cedric Watson, Christine Balfa & Peter Schwarz, CJ Chenier, Robert Jardell, Donny Broussard & Sheryl Cormier and Gary Newman.

Saturday, October 12

Scène Ma Louisiane

10:30-11:30 Joe Hall & the Cane Cutters

11:45-12:45 The Daiquiri Queens

1:00-2:00 Balfa Toujours Presented by National Park Services

2:15-3:15 CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band Presented by National Park Services

3:30-4:45 Feufollet & Friends honor Chris Stafford

5:00-6:00 Lafayette Rhythm Devils

6:15-7:30 The Revelers Presented by National Park Services

Scène Mon Héritage

10:30-11:30 Jambalaya Cajun Band

11:45-12:45 Bruce Daigrepont

1:15-2:15 Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet (50th Anniversary)

2:30-3:30 Roddie Romero & the Hub City Allstars Presented by National Park Services

3:45-5:00 Magnolia Family Band Presented by Nicholas Poulos, Berlin, MA

5:15 -6:15 Wayne & Same Ole Two-Step Presented by Festival International de Louisiane

6:30-7:30 Bonsoir, Catin

Scène Atelier

11:45-12:45 Jerry Devillier – Tradition Bearer Award – w/ Jeb & Chad Huval and Chris Segura

1:00-2:00 One Generation at a Time: Family Bands across the Generations: Steve Riley w/ Elise, Burke & Dolsy – Moderated by Ben Sandmel

2:15-3:15 New Songs in the Tradition: Jourdan Thibodeaux, Bruce Daigrepont & David Greely – Moderated by Kristi Guillory

3:30-4:45 Ed Poullard & Cedric Watson

5:15-6:15 Joel Savoy & Linzay Young

Scène La Salle de Danse

10:30-11:30 Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers

11:45-12:45 Jesse Legé & the Bayou Aces

1:00-2:00 Corey Ledet Zydeco Presented by Super One

2:15-3:15 Donny Broussard & the Louisiana Stars

3:30-4:30 Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas

4:45 -6:00 Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours

6:15 – 7:15 Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys Presented by Brent Lambiotte, Hoover, AL

Jam Ça!

11:00-12:15 Sheryl Cormier

12:45-2:00 Cedric Watson

2:15-3:30 Gina Forsyth

3:45-5:00 Joe Hall

Sunday, October 13

Scène Ma Louisiane

10:30-11:30 Amis du Teche

11:45-12:45 Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band

1:00-2:00 Kevin Naquin & Cajun Preservation w/ special guests Virgil and Terry Montoucet

2:15-3:15 Lost Bayou Ramblers Presented by Robert Frayne, St. Louis, MO

3:30-4:30 Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs

4:45-5:45 Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie Presented by National Park Services

6:00-7:30 Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun

Scène Mon Héritage

10:45-11:45 Luke Huval Band

12:00-1:00 Chère Elise

1:15-2:15 Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express Presented by Kitt Fedoroff, Alexandra, La.

2:30-3:30 Frank Family Band

3:45-4:45 Pine Leaf Boys Presented by Haynie Family Foundation

5:00-6:30 Lil’ Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers

Scène Atelier

12:00-1:00 One Generation at a Time: Family Bands Across the Generations: Nathan Williams Sr. & Nathan Williams, Jr., Christine Balfa, Sophie & Amelia Powell – Moderated by Ben Sandmel

1:15-2:15 The Holiday Playgirls

2:30-3:30 The Life & Music of Chris Stafford

3:45-4:45 The Legacy of Jo-El Sonnier

5:00-6:00 T’Monde

Scène La Salle de Danse

9:00-10:30 French Mass

10:45-11:45 Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sounds

12:00-1:00 Four Horses

1:15-2:15 Cedric Watson & Bijou Créole

2:30-3:45 Creole String Beans Presented by United Healthcare

4:00-5:00 Alphonse Ardoin & the Zydeco Kingz

5:15-6:30 The Traiteurs

Jam Ça!

11:00-12:15 Horace Trahan

12:30-1:45 Kelli Jones

2:00-3:15 Alphonse Ardoin

3:45-5:00 Kristi Guillory

Tent Rentals - You can rent tents to have a place to set up camp during the festival while you're enjoying all that Festivals Acadiens has to offer - Click Here To Reserve Tent

Festivals Acadiens Parking - See map below