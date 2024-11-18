(New Olreans, Louisiana) - The New Orleans Saints soared to a 35-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 of the NFL season at the Caesars Superdome. The win marked the second consecutive triumph under interim head coach Darren Rizzi, thanks to an electrifying performance by Taysom Hill and a solid all-around effort from the Saints.

Hill was the centerpiece of the Saints' offensive fireworks. He tallied 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by a jaw-dropping 75-yard scoring run that left the Browns' defense in his wake. Hill also contributed with a trick-play pass for 18 yards, showcasing his trademark versatility​

According to Fox Sports, Quarterback Derek Carr complemented Hill's efforts with a sharp passing game, completing 21 of 27 throws for 248 yards and two touchdowns. One of his standout moments was a 71-yard touchdown bomb to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, which stretched the Saints' lead in the second quarter​

The Browns fought hard behind quarterback Jameis Winston, who threw for 395 yards and two touchdowns, including an 89-yard strike to Jerry Jeudy. Despite Winston’s strong performance, turnovers and missed opportunities, such as a failed fourth-down conversion and a missed field goal, proved costly for Cleveland​

Defensively, the Saints were relentless, with key plays from Carl Granderson and Bryan Bresee, who each notched critical sacks. The defense also forced turnovers, including recovering a fumble by Hill, which helped stall a Browns' rally​

The Saints celebrated the victory alongside a special moment, inducting Jahri Evans into their Ring of Honor during halftime—a fitting tribute on a day of triumph​